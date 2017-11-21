Idaho Unemployment Downward Streak Over, Number Inches Up

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) The unemployment rate in Idaho edged up in October, ending a downward streak. The Idaho Department of Labor says there was a surge of Idahoans 16 and older looking for employment last month that upped the pool of available people for employment that bumped up the unemployment rate to 2.9%, the first increase in eight years. The state's labor force participation rate went up to 63.5% thanks to an addition of 4,850 people to the work force. There are a total of 804,924 people working in Idaho which had a record increase of about 4,246. The total number of unemployed in the state is at 23,622.

Here are some highlight from the Idaho Department of Labor: