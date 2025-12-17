A white Christmas in Idaho’s valleys is a rarity. Along the Snake River from Twin Falls to Ontario, Oregon, most places are barren on Christmas Day more than half the years on record, and in some places, on three-quarters of Christmas Day records. Higher elevations are a different story. According to a quick AI review, it approaches a 90 percent chance of snow on the ground.

Still, Odds are Better Here than Most Places

Idaho is still considered among the best places for a white Christmas in America. Just behind the states along the northern Midwest, and in lake effect bands off the Great Lakes.

I liked snow at Christmas when I was a kid. It was fun to go sledding, build forts, and toss a few snowballs. But when you’re six, you don’t drive. You also bounce better when you slip and fall. If I want to see lovely snow scenes. I have a book at home with a collection of Currier and Ives Illustrations. I rarely slip when pulling it off the shelf.

You Can See Snow if You're Willing to Drive

Not only that, but I don’t ski, haven’t been on ice skates in almost 25 years, and haven’t been on a sled in probably 20 years. I find it uncomfortable driving when I’m wearing a thick coat and heavy boots. Call it an age thing, but I don’t need snow to understand the true meaning of the season. For those of you who delight in a covering, it’s a short drive to Blaine County or the ridges of Cassia County. I’ll even go along as a passenger, but don’t expect me to help push you out of a ditch.