Idaho Woman Goes On Adventures With Her Dog And Chicken

I am not sure I have ever seen something more Idaho than these pictures of this woman adventuring with her pets. Now I want a chicken!

This lady looks like she is having the time of her life with her best friends, a dog and this chicken.

Admittedly, I didn't think chickens were friendly or loving enough to want to go on adventures with people. I have heard they were kind of unintelligent. But this woman is showing that as long as you have a love for your animals they will love you back.

This warms my heart so much. This chicken looks legitimately like it is having a good time. Question though, can chickens swim? I mean, if it fell out of that kayak would it be ok? I mean they can't fly very well so you would think maybe they could swim?

Also, does the chicken hike on its own or does she carry her chicken with her? Have you ever owned a strange pet that you took on adventures?