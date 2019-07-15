Idaho Woman Killed in Two-vehicle Crash Near Payette

PAYETTE, Idaho (KLIX)-A Weiser woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash near Payette Saturday morning.

According to Idaho State Police, emergency crews were called out at about 11:10 a.m. to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 95 about five miles north of Payette. Frances Redick was driving a 1998 Mazda Protege on Cox Road when she failed to yield at a stop sign at the highway, according to ISP, and was hit by a Dodge Durango driven by 73-year-old Humberto Ruiz, or Payette.

Redick died from her injuries while the driver of the Dodge and his passengers were taken to Weiser Memorial Hospital. ISP says everyone involved in the crash had been wearing seat belts. Part of the highway was blocked for about three hours.