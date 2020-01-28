Idaho Woman Krystal Lee Sentenced in Death of Colorado Woman

An Idaho woman who was involved with the death of a Colorado woman has been sentenced to three years in prison.

This morning Krystal Lee, who lived in Hansen, Idaho, was sentenced to the maximum of three years in prison after tampering with evidence in 29-year-old Kelsey Berreth's murder. According to KMVT, Lee also faces a year of parole after her sentence.

In November Patrick Frazee was found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Berreth.

Berreth went missing around Thanksgiving in 2018. She was last seen with her baby near Woodland Park.

Lee was a key person who testified in Frazee's trial. She reportedly was having an affair with Frazee.

During Frazee's trial, Lee said Frazee called her on Thanksgiving Day and said she had "a mess to clean up". The mess he was referring to was the death of Berreth.

When Frazee was convicted in November 2019 of murder, it was determined he beat his fiance, Berreth, with a baseball bat. He then burned the body and asked Lee to help clean up the crime.

In court, Lee admitted to cleaning up the murder scene at Berreth's house.

Before her sentencing today, it was believed Lee could have been sentenced up to 100 years in prison.

Lee previously worked as a nurse before becoming a suspect in Berreth's death.