America was built in our backyard. A short drive from Twin Falls, Idaho, one of the greatest economic booms got underway when east met west. At Promontory Summit in Utah. It is sometimes named after the nearby Promontory Point. Rail lines from Omaha and California united, creating a road that united both coasts. The project was completed well under the proposed timeline. Keep in mind, there were no granola-chomping crunchies who filed lawsuits to protect local wildflowers. The government gave the railroads the right of way to speed construction.

The Country Was United in Utah

The transcontinental railroad was completed in May of 1869. A ceremony followed, where a golden spike was driven to mark the occasion. You can see more, including planning a visit, by clicking on this link. The project foreshadowed the creation of the Interstate Highway System less than a century later, and it was exactly a century and two months when the first men walked on the moon. Big projects historically beget other big projects.

Make it a Day Trip

I visited the site a couple of years ago. I would highly recommend it for kids. There’s a reenactment as well. The visitor center is filled with historical artifacts. The area is somewhat isolated, but I grabbed lunch in Snowville and made a day of it.

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Speaking of the space program, on the way, I passed a Northrop Grumman research facility that stands out like a sore thumb, with rockets on display at the center. The trip is truly one that bridges eras of differing technology.