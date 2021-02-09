Idaho Woman Wins Back-to-back Six-figure Prizes from Lottery

COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho (KLIX)-A north Idaho woman broke the odds when she won two six-figure Idaho Lottery prizes back to back totally half-a-million dollars.

According to the Idaho Lottery, Orlene Peterson, of Coeur d'Alene, bought two winning scratch tickets on two different days in two different towns earlier in February. The Idaho Lottery unofficially calculated that the odd were about one in 282.5 million to pull that off. Peterson took the top prize of $300,000 in the Scratch Game Comin' in Hot and the to prize of $200,000 playing the Scratch Game Grand Fortune. Peterson bought the first ticket at a grocery store in Hayden on a Friday. “I had bought some tickets already, then had $20 left over, so I thought what the heck, I’ll get a Grand Fortune ticket,” Peterson sais in a prepared statement. “When I scanned the ticket, it said I had to contact the Idaho Lottery for my winnings. That had never happened before when I was playing. I checked it and it was a $200,000 winner. I couldn’t believe it.”

The next day she bought the next winning ticket at department store in Coeur d'Alene. When she went to claim the ticket she didn't expect to win another six-figures. Both stores that sold the winning tickets will get $20,000 each from the Idaho Lottery. Peterson said she plans to pay off some bills, get a new pickup, and do some traveling.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app