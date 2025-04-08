Idaho Women Can’t Seem to Put the Phones Down When Driving

A law enforcer told me that 90 percent of the people he tickets for talking on phones and not hands-free while driving are women. He shared that news with me six months ago. We probably haven’t seen some great cultural change in half a year.

When I told another law enforcer about someone driving in front of me 15 miles below the speed limit and then sitting at a green light, he suggested it was likely because someone was holding on to the phone.

It's So Easy That Even a Woman Can Do It

Then I suppose I could surmise the driver ignoring the light having changed is a woman.

What is it with you ladies?

A couple of years ago, I wrote a story about how many hours my mom spent on the telephone daily. I said I was 14 before I realized the receiver wasn’t attached to one of her ears. Karins and twenty-somethings demanded I be fired, but none want to explain why so many women are willfully endangering other drivers.

The usual response is to deflect and complain about some young guy with big tires who thinks he owns the road (compensating for lacking something). Yes, but that’s another matter, and it doesn’t address that some people, according to the people who write the tickets, can’t stay off their phones when driving.

It Isn't Just the Guy Cops Who Notice

I should also note that women I know in policing don’t dispute what the men they work with have told me.

We’ve opened Pandora’s Box (she was a woman), and there’s no going back. It’s not like we’re going to outlaw phones, however. I was traveling out of state about 25 years ago and found myself in a conversation at a rest stop with a state trooper. He explained that yapping on the phone while driving was the most disobeyed law he had ever seen.

I guess we drive at our peril.

