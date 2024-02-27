My Idaho neighbors tell me it's Utah. They hate Californians for other reasons.

Two issues got me thinking about this. I have two new households in the neighborhood. A couple from North Carolina and a guy from northern California. He drives a pickup truck and is used to managing some mountainous and snowy roads. I haven’t seen the Carolinians driving. On the Interstate, I fear anyone with plates that read Utah, Oregon, or Alberta. The first two aren’t all terrible, just the women I observe, or the guys who look like their wives wear the pants.

A caller to my radio show told me today that a woman would make a poor president. “They think with their hearts and not with their brains,” he explained. A woman texted me and said he’s overlooking some legendary leadership in Great Britain and Israel. We should note, however, that Margaret Thatcher had a driver and it was a guy behind the wheel.

Due to my line of work, I speak to a lot of people in law enforcement. They tell me that 90 percent of the tickets they write for illegal cellphone use go to women! While some 22-year-old men with jacked-up wheels may be inconsiderate, far more serious accidents are now the result of phone use.

As I said in a post a couple of years ago, I don’t believe we can convince women to put them down. I was 14 before I realized my mom wasn’t born with a telephone attached to an ear.

So the question isn’t where are the worst drivers from, it’s about gender. I suppose the only reason we still hand them the keys is because we fellows don’t want to always drive them to the store when they need a new mop.

