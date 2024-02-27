Worst Drivers? California, Idaho or Utah?

Worst Drivers? California, Idaho or Utah?

Credit Bill Colley.

My Idaho neighbors tell me it's Utah.  They hate Californians for other reasons.

Two issues got me thinking about this.  I have two new households in the neighborhood.  A couple from North Carolina and a guy from northern California.  He drives a pickup truck and is used to managing some mountainous and snowy roads.  I haven’t seen the Carolinians driving.  On the Interstate, I fear anyone with plates that read Utah, Oregon, or Alberta.  The first two aren’t all terrible, just the women I observe, or the guys who look like their wives wear the pants.

A caller to my radio show told me today that a woman would make a poor president.  “They think with their hearts and not with their brains,” he explained.  A woman texted me and said he’s overlooking some legendary leadership in Great Britain and Israel.  We should note, however, that Margaret Thatcher had a driver and it was a guy behind the wheel.

Due to my line of work, I speak to a lot of people in law enforcement.  They tell me that 90 percent of the tickets they write for illegal cellphone use go to women!  While some 22-year-old men with jacked-up wheels may be inconsiderate, far more serious accidents are now the result of phone use.

As I said in a post a couple of years ago, I don’t believe we can convince women to put them down.  I was 14 before I realized my mom wasn’t born with a telephone attached to an ear.

So the question isn’t where are the worst drivers from, it’s about gender.  I suppose the only reason we still hand them the keys is because we fellows don’t want to always drive them to the store when they need a new mop.

Get our free mobile app

Celebrities Who Lived to 100

Discovered the legendary celebrities lived to be 100 years old or even older.

Gallery Credit: Ryan Reichard

Beyond the Campus: The Top 20 College Towns in America

The college experience is comprised of campus and off-campus life. See which locale was named America's #1 college town as we count down the Top 20 College towns in the US, according to RentCafe.

Gallery Credit: Scott Clow

Filed Under: Alberta, California, Cellphones, driving, North Carolina, Oregon, Utah
Categories: Idaho News, Lifestyle, News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From News Radio 1310 KLIX