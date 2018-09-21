Idahoans Can Order Live Christmas Trees From Amazon: Will You?

It is starting to feel like tradition is dead. Starting in November you can order a live tree from Amazon and have it shipped to your front door, bound and ready to be put in your home. Would you do it?

In my opinion, getting a Christmas tree is one of the best traditions. Last year I cut my own down for the first time in my life and prior to that I would spend hours trying to find the perfect tree that just screamed love.

Amazon may be taking the choice of the perfect tree away, but you can get the size you want without having to drive to a corner lot or the middle of the mountains.

Is this something you and your family would do?