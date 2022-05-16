This past weekend Twin Falls held a law enforcement appreciation lunch to thank all the law enforcement in the area for all that they do. They had hotdogs and hamburgers and it was a great way to say thank you and get to know them. These men and women risk their lives every day so the residents of the Magic Valley can feel safe. They decide to take these risks every day to protect us, but when comparing their job to other states, is Idaho the best place to be a cop in today's world?

What States are the Best to be a Police Officer In?

While we would never want to see any of our police officers leave, it is fair to ask if it is the best place for them. WalletHub recently released a list of the best states for police officers and Connecticut was ranked the best state to be a cop. California came in at second and Illinois rounded out the top three. The way this was determined was by three categories. They are opportunity and competition, job hazards and protections, and training requirements. The worst state to be a police officer in is Arkansas, just ahead of Hawaii and Alaska to be the bottom three.

Is Idaho a Good State to be a Police Officer?

Idaho landed at number 33 on the list, with opportunity and competition being one of the worst in the country. This isn't a bad thing though. The training requirements are in the middle of the road and job hazards are as well. Being a cop in Idaho is a little bit safer here than in other states, and that reflects on the people that the officers are patrolling. States with bigger cities were always going to have more opportunities, but also with it comes more danger. While it may not rank in the top half of the country, being near the middle seems to be the best landing spot for Idaho.

While according to this list Idaho may not be the best state to be a police officer, we are grateful for the ones we have and they are doing a fantastic job. Thank you for all you do and for keeping the residents of the Magic Valley safe. If you want to check out the full list and all the subcategories, you can click on the link above.

