Scott Bedke says Idaho Won’t be Harmed by 9th Circuit Gun Ruling

In a ruling that threatens gun rights, the United States 9th Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled Hawaii can restrict the carrying of firearms in public. The seven to four ruling is an astounding 127 pages long and Judge Jay Bybee claims the Second Amendment applies only to home defense and paves the way for states banning both open and concealed carry outside the home.

An appeal is already being crafted for a possible ruling by the Supreme Court of the United States. It would be obvious Idaho and Hawaii have cultural and political differences. Yet, both states are in the jurisdiction of the 9th Circuit. This is raising questions about impact here.

The circuit court’s decision essentially leaves the matter in the hands of each state.

Conservatives and constitutionalists often label the 9th Circuit, which name is technically the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, the 9th Circus. It has been a hotbed of liberal activism for several decades.

The Speaker of Idaho’s State House of Representatives is Scott Bedke. He’s responding to the appeals court ruling and explains gun owners here have nothing to fear. A 1990 state law paved the way for a more originalist interpretation of the Second Amendment and any possible loopholes were closed a few years ago.

Speaker Bedke joined Newsradio 1310 KLIX and gave the details. You can listen by clicking on the video below. Just keep in mind the battle for your God given rights is likely going to be constant and lengthy.

