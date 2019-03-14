Growing up my only experience with German food was sauerkraut. I wasn’t a fan. Ancestry.com explains 19 percent of my DNA comes from Southern Germany and, yet. Never have I had a desire to invade Poland.

Not even after chewing on cabbage and vinegar (it’s easier to choke down with ketchup).

Now that I’m a grown up I realize there’s a lot more to German food than what was on the table as a boy.

It might even be worth a drive to Boise to check out a German deli. Das Alpenhaus Deli is featured this month by Only in Your State . It comes highly recommended when it comes to a variety of choice.

While we have fewer options in Twin Falls I suspect growth locally will someday offer some alternatives without a long drive but, for now, if anyone is going to shop at the deli in Boise perhaps they can take some orders. After all, Germans are good at giving them. Sorry!