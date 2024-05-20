A Guy at a Twin Falls Deli Told Me to Make My Own Sandwich

The grocery business pays well. I know this because my sister worked for many years in a grocery store bakery. She eventually pursued her dream job and became a teacher, but for 19 years, her bills were baking cakes, donuts, rolls, and loaves of bread. Oh, and delicious hot cross buns just before Easter.

I know a guy in Twin Falls who retired relatively young from one store as a millionaire.

So I’m surprised when I hear about the labor shortage impacting stores. One early morning, I heard two men talking by the checkout. They were short six people that shift.

Sunday morning, I went shopping and noticed the sandwich display was nearly empty. I don’t eat sandwiches much anymore, but sometimes I like a small turkey sub or wrap as an alternative to skinless chicken or a small piece of salmon. I stopped at the deli and brought up my dissatisfaction. A young fellow told me they were short.

Maybe I should have kept my mouth shut, but I mentioned a business consultant once told me if you market having a product, then using sick calls or vacancies to excuse not meeting your slogan, then you’re hurting the brand. The kid didn’t take it well. He told me if I wanted a sandwich that I could come behind the counter and join them.

The manager told me that he should’ve kept his temper in check (I was hot at that point too!) But she added that they were very much in need of people willing to work and show up on time.

The so-called pandemic has been over for four years, and there has never been a movement to defund your local grocer. So where are all the people?

If you need work, you know where to start. Right now, I bag my groceries and now I have to make them?