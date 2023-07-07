Liberals Claim a Museum Near Idaho Promotes Racism

Get our free mobile app

It’s a close look at some American history. The Hill Air Force Base museum in Ogden, Utah, is roughly a 2-and-a-half-hour drive from Twin Falls. Admission is a suggested donation. It’s an absolute treat to wander the grounds and inside the main hangar. You’ll see planes and jets from every American war from 1917 onward. You’ll also get an unvarnished look at how public attitudes have changed over a century.

Some planes are decorated with cartoon enemies. Especially stereotypes of the Japanese. Inside the museum, there is an exhibit of posters and signs popular in World War Two. One sign reads, “Slap the Jap”. A tour guide told me some visitors view it as racist and then demand it be removed. Look, the museum isn’t endorsing the message. It’s keeping an accurate record of history. If liberals whitewash the past, then they can rewrite it to match their personal preferences. Since my last visit, the museum showed no signs of buckling to the demands of the snowflakes.

During wartime, definitions of what we call polite often change. If the goal is to win, then it requires killing large numbers of the enemy. Few nations have surrendered because someone asked them to please be nice.

When I was a young reporter, I knew a man who had served as a paratrooper during the Vietnam War. He had organized a heroic defense of an airbase during the Tet Offensive. I used to interview him regularly about veterans' issues. One day, I saw him on the street and we struck up a conversation. He referred to his old enemies as “the slopes”. I knew it wasn’t nice and I could’ve told him I was deeply offended. Then published a story about his racist remark and ruined the remainder of his days. There are no perfect human beings. I let it slide. We remained on friendly terms until he retired and moved away.

I believe most Americans today would do the same as I did. And we’re fed up with the woke mobs.