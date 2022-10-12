Most people hear the word museum and instantly think it is boring, for old people, or school field trips. Most people are either museum people or are not. There are a few people that like to go to one occasionally. It all depends on what you are into and what kind of museum you go to typically on if you will enjoy your experience or not. Some people enjoy history, others enjoy art, and some enjoy aerospace. There is one museum here in Idaho that no matter your age you will have fun at, as it is interactive, historic, scientific, and a fun time for everyone.

Toytopia in Idaho for a Limited Time

Credit: ManuKro Credit: ManuKro loading...

A temporary museum is at the Museum of Idaho, located in Idaho Falls about 120 miles east of Twin, that you are going to want to check out before it is too late. The museum is called Toytopia, and it is as fantastic as it sounds. The museum takes you through the history of toys, and the science behind them, and of course, no toy museum is complete without some hands-on playing. Toytopia is fun for the whole family and has toys and games for every generation. The museum is open already and will be in Idaho Falls until January 29 of next year. Some of the hands-on experiences that children and adults can enjoy are a life-size dollhouse, toys through the decades, a Lego station, a retro 80's arcade, and the popular giant piano. These are just some of the hands-on stations and toys you can enjoy, with much more to see and do as well.

The Museum of Idaho

Credit: Nareeta Martin on Unsplash Credit: Nareeta Martin on Unsplash loading...

The Museum of Idaho is located at 200 N Eastern Ave in Idaho Falls. Entrance into the museum is $13 for adults, $12 for senior citizens, and $11 for children 4 to 17 or students with a college ID. The museum is open from 10 AM until 6 PM Monday through Saturday and 1 PM until 5 PM on Sunday. The museum has multiple exhibits throughout the year and while the drive may be a little far, it is worth it for the different exhibits that come throughout the year.

Get our free mobile app

Take a trip back in time to your childhood and enjoy the toys of yesteryear, as well as enjoy playing with toys once again as you act like a child for a day at Toytopia at the Museum of Idaho. Jump in the car, make the drive to Idaho Falls, and enjoy a day the whole family will enjoy playing with toys and learning at the same time. Don't wait too long and miss out on this fun, interactive, one-of-a-kind exhibit before it is gone. Head to Toytopia today.

Little Free Library Locations In Twin Falls There are at least six of these cut little libraries around Twin Falls where you can either take a book for free or leave a book for someone else.