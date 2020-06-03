Idaho’s Christy Zito Proves She’s a Powerful Political Force

The odds would appear to have been stacked against Christy Zito. In three elections the State Representative wasn’t the choice of her Republican Party leadership. She’s a grandmother and farmer from Elmore County. She wasn’t a professional politician when she scored an upset victory in a primary four years ago. Then she won re-election in 2018 and appeared to have a safe seat.

Then State Senator Bert Brackett announced his retirement in the 23rd District. Zito decided she wanted a switch to the other side of the Capitol and unveiled her intentions to seek the nomination. Eventually, a strong primary challenger emerged. Brenda Richards had elective experience in Owyhee County and the endorsement of former Governor C.L. “Butch” Otter. As votes were initially being counted Tuesday night, the contest was very close.

By the early hours of this morning, Zito had expanded the lead by a double digit percentage.

By the early hours of this morning, Zito had expanded the lead by a double digit percentage. The General Election will be a simple exercise with no serious competition. Zito is on her way to the State Senate next January.

She joined the host of Magic Valley This Morning on Newsradio 1310, KLIX. In a wide ranging discussion, the two talked about expectations, rivalries within the GOP, the economy and the state response to COVID-19.

The future Senator’s challenges aren’t quite yet finished. When Census results are issued the lines of her district are likely to be restructured. She could find herself in another primary but the next time around against an incumbent Republican. For the moment, she’s focused on the immediate future. You can listen by clicking below on the YouTube video.