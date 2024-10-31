I saw a post that drives home the cost of living for most Americans. It was a story at Real Clear Energy that you can read by clicking here. It has a national perspective, but there’s a relatable story brewing at the State Capitol in Boise. You may have heard that a citizens committee deadlocked on a huge pay raise (by percentage) for state legislators. It would also increase legislative staff and some fear it eventually create a full-time legislature and another state bureaucracy.

House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel supports the plan and explains it would create a legislature more accountable to all people in the state. You can listen at this link.

A pair of candidates for State Senate have a differing view. Republicans Glenneda Zuiderveld and Christy Zito are offering a sobering worry that people who are barely scraping by would bear the burden of the new costs of growing government. Their reply is posted at Substack.

You’ll hear arguments in the coming months that the increase in the state budget will be nominal compared to the overall budget. Paying another 20 bucks a week for groceries for your family is nominal until you factor in that you’ve just shelled out another 1,000 dollars a year. Money you could have banked, invested, or used on a pair of new shoes for a growing kid.

Some in government claim to be your servants, but use you as a cash cow and milk you for whatever they can.

Unless they plan a few bake sales, the people working under the Capitol Dome produce nothing that makes money. Instead, every last penny comes from you. If you don’t pay your taxes, you go to jail. Call it confiscation, and the more bloat in government, the greater the hands picking your pockets.

