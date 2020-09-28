Idaho’s Favorite HGTV Show For Fall Home Project Ideas

I am very much a DIY homeowner. If I can do it myself, save money, and learn something new when I take on a project I call it a win. Even if I make mistakes, or don't fully finish the project before the next one begins, I like the accomplished feeling of creating something. I wrote last week about some of my home projects that have happened during this pandemic, but my favorite jobs happened before the quarantine. I really enjoyed laying down laminate flooring planks and the LED-lit stove backsplash is one of my favorite things ever. I have to admit though that most of these projects are not my ideas, that honor goes to my wife and her love of home renovation TV shows. If it were really up to me my house would probably look exactly as it did when we moved in.

I'm guilty of watching some of the home shows with my wife including Good Bones, Flip or Flop, and Love It or List It. Those shows occasionally have some pretty good ideas and tips on making an idea a reality...at least my wife thinks so. Even if you don't watch the shows to get ideas there is still an appeal to watching a house design come together. So, which of the HGTV shows is the favorite in Idaho? According to data gathered by the Michigan Bulb we really love House Hunters. What home improvement show is your favorite? Maybe you don't have a favorite, you'll probably still like this SNL skit mocking House Hunters.