Idaho’s John Birch Society is Alive and Well

The members would be the first to tell you they aren’t always viewed favorably. The John Birch Society has been an American institution for six decades. One the establishment, mainstream media and left-wing radicals fear. Or they did. During the early 1960s the organization was growing by leaps and bounds and then the elitists in the conservative movement shunned the “birchers”. Last spring I read a story in a mainstream media publication and the writer suggested JBS was back and again growing.

The last time I looked at the website of the far-left Southern Poverty Law Center, JBS was listed as a patriot group. Usually, the SPLC rates anything to the right of Mitt Romney as terrorist, although. The left and mainstream media still cite the John Birch Society as a hotbed of conspiracy theories and by today’s latest buzzword, purveyors of “misinformation”. By the way, sleight of hand with the language there. Misinformation and disinformation aren’t the same thing.

Idaho has more than one JBS area coordinator. Tom Munds represents much of the southern and eastern portions of the state and his territory stretches into Eastern Oregon and Northern Nevada. Tom is an occasional guest on Magic Valley This Morning in Twin Falls. He appeared this week on the program on Newsradio 96.1 and Newsradio 1310 KLIX.

Tom says he speaks on-air more a concerned citizen than a spokesman for any organization. He also likes to remind people the conspiracies formulated by the Society long ago have come to pass. Warnings mostly ignored as the elites have been selling off the country to the rest of the world.

You can listen to our talk with Tom by clicking below on the YouTube video.