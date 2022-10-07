The Q Conspiracy Infects Idaho

I like to see myself as a salesman for the conservative and constitutionalist cause. In a country split pretty much down the middle, winning another ten percent to my side would go a long way in straightening out some of the troubles the country is experiencing. I believe some good free-market approaches would solve a lot of older problems that have appeared intractable. I believe government programs that have cost trillions of dollars over 50 to 60 years and have not delivered solutions have failed. I believe that’s self-evident.

If we can get around the media/Democrat complex, then we stand a chance at restoring some sanity when it comes to government. Talk radio and alternative media are good starting points.

Then along comes someone peddling the Q conspiracy, and the left reinforces the stereotype that we’re all crackpots on the right. It’s the mirror image of people promoting modern monetary theory. I look at them and think they’ve slipped a gear.

The Q followers are gullible. Q provides a simple explanation and easily recognized cartoon villains on the left. It fills a void. It’s also total horse manure.

I hear from these desperate people, and they insist that I’m missing the boat. Today, I asked, “Who is Q?” I got answers that I already knew, but nobody could give me a definitive answer on an identity. Q is someone or a few people having some fun. When the black helicopters from the 1990s never materialized, Q filled a void.

There’s some nebulous figure with an online identity, probably shocked by his or her influence. And a lot of people are being duped.

