Beware Idaho Republicans Promising a Free Lunch

You Shoulder Some of the Blame

They want your money. Who are they? Republicans who claim the mantel of conservatism, then grow government. But don’t blame them, blame the voters. I’ve sat at tables with self-described conservatives, who’ll talk of their admiration of Ronald Reagan and the need to shrink government. Then they’ll explain there are several programs they believe state and federal governments need to fund. Once I got up and walked away from one of these talks when eight other people at the table insisted we needed to fund college tuition.

People tend to believe it’s always been that way and they can’t fathom another approach. The defense is always the worst default position. “We won’t be able to compete with the Chinese,” as if they have some data that backs up what they’re saying. Historically, our country grew at a ridiculous pace before the advent of big government and heavy taxation.

100 Years Ago the System Worked

That was because the invisible hand of government did the investing and not some bureaucrat in an ever-metastasizing government office.

Idaho Governor Brad Little is preparing another State of the State address. Look out for a repeated clause. “We’re making investments in dung beetle prevention,” or some other nonsense. Investments are liberal speak. It was a common crutch in Barack Obama’s speeches. Now you hear it every year from a so-called Idaho conservative.

We Let Them Get Away With It

Many of his fellow Republicans follow the script. The funny thing is that they campaign to make the government smaller and more accountable. The thing is, you’re the ones who need to work on accountability. You can’t have a smaller government with big spending. If you want to spend a lot, you’ll pay more taxes.

The Governor’s allies will give me the usual grief. They’ll point out that things are better here than in many blue states. In other words, let’s be happy we only have a touch of gangrene.

His sycophants are happy because their special interests are rewarded.

Again, one solution rests with the voters. Walk the talk.

