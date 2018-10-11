Idaho is surrounded by an interesting variety of states. The Hipsters to the West in Oregon and Washington, the Cowboys to the East in Montana and Wyoming, Utah and Nevada are arguably polar opposites, and don't forget the crazy Canadians to the North!

So, out of those 6 states, which has the most annoying neighbors (thus making it our most annoying neighbor)? According to ImproveNet.com that accolade goes to Washington. In Seattle they are ranked highest when it comes to complaints about bad neighbors because of trash and recycling issues - gross. Seattle is also ranked 2nd with complaints about loud TV's. Doesn't this make it sound like a trailer park in Tennessee?!

Which state do you think is most annoying - and don't say California since they aren't our immediate neighbor?