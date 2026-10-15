First, unlike a radical fringe in his party, the Governor wouldn’t ban me from public life because I go to the wrong church. The most successful broadcaster I ever worked with used to say, "If it ain't broke, don't fix it." He was doing a 32 share hosting a morning show, and when consultants would recommend changes, he had a blunt response. A few months ago, a member of my audience called my program and bellyached about the Governor. A question popped into my head, and I asked if the state had imploded under eight years of Brad Little. The caller had previously referred to the Governor as an S.O.B., but on that day admitted Idaho is humming along like a well-tuned engine.

You Need to Weigh Alternatives and Pick a Winner

I had my differences with the Governor during COVID, and I made it clear. But I look at some of these options…

These minor parties often nominate crazies. I remember one creepy fellow who, last I knew, was rotting in a Colorado prison. Then you get the usual perennials who file a fee and call themselves independents. They get frustrated when nobody notices them screaming and flapping their arms. This cycle’s Democrat is personable, and shares some of my libertarian sympathies, but I can’t abide infanticide. I own some guns, too isn’t enough of a slogan to sway me into a vote for the woman.

He's Not Flashy and He Doesn't Need to Be

A friend told me the state is on autopilot and the Governor is the equivalent of a quarterback known as a good game manager. I’ve seen those types win Super Bowls, last year being an example.

One last thought about the Governor, after a video was released before the primary. The Governor said much of his GOP opposition was from recent California arrivals. His enemies circulated it online as if it were an indictment, but it’s true. And how do you think that played in a state where California is a dirty word?