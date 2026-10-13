They’re now the Gang of Two. State Representative Kent Marmon, a Canyon County Republican, has resigned his commission in what was known as the Gang of Eight before last May’s GOP Primary. The gang was a caucus of eight Republicans spread between the House and Senate. Five were defeated on May 19th, by wide and humiliating margins. Marmon was a survivor, in more than one way. His personal house was destroyed in a fire, and then a tree fell on his temporary digs. It was like getting a telegram from a higher force.

They're Rushing for the Lifeboats

He always appeared more of a hostage than a true believer. He wasn’t a raging screamer when things didn’t go his way. He doesn’t appear to have an abiding need to criticize other people who don’t go to his church. He appears to get along with colleagues from other factions. I guess he’ll now be vilified by the banshees among the gangs remaining street brawlers. How do I know he dropped his membership? He told a little birdie who told me!

This leaves one gang member in the Senate, and one in the House. The latter is from right here in Twin Falls County. Representative Clint Hostetler is a bright guy and articulate. He’s got an easygoing disposition. His re-election is a given. He won’t need any gang affiliation in 2027.

Clown College Isn't Granting Anymore Degrees

There won’t be any other victors on Election Day who’ll be gang recruits. That’s another prediction. The only way that a man like Lyle Johnstone wins in District 26B (Lincoln, Jerome, and Blaine Counties) is by kidnapping three-quarters of voters on November 2nd, and holding them in a basement for 48 hours (don’t give him any ideas!)