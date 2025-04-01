Idaho’s Shoshone Falls Drained for Yearly Cleaning

I’m reminded of the story about one of my predecessors, who asked a local politician why the city didn’t raise the river level for tourism.

As most of you know, only a limited number of people have the codes for the faucet.

They’re busy this week with their special skill as they drain Shoshone Falls for the annual spring cleaning. You could normally see them at work, but repairs to the grade have kept the public away for several months, and what tourist wants to see a cliff scrubbed? I mean, really?

Scrubbing Requires Long Arms

The work is painstaking. Brillo pads simply won’t cut it, and you would need quite a few boxes for a job this big.

The city has its best crew on site. The taller fellows have long arms and the best reach.

Consider the chemicals, mud, and gangsters that tumble over the falls over a year. Do you think bathroom mildew is a big chore? The shower and tub are child’s play compared to this task.

When the falls are freshly scrubbed, the faucet can be turned back on. The city expects that could happen as early as Wednesday morning. The clear skies today will be a blessing. Yesterday’s cold rain and wind made gripping the brushes difficult.

It's a Proud Tourist Attraction

Consider what we’ll see this summer. A new road and the cliffs gleaming like new dentures. From a tourist standpoint, you can’t ask for much more.

Twin Falls was scheduled for cleaning this week, but the city made a decision to postpone for the year. A spokesman at City Hall explained it didn’t make sense to spend money on a park that people only visit by mistake when looking for the other falls.

Happy April Fool's Day - and yes, this is a joke. Except the part about the Shoshone Falls Grade being closed for repairs. That is happening.