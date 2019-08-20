Idaho’s Statewide Report Card Touts School Achievements

(KLIX) – Education officials say a revamped K-12 report card, unveiled by the State Department of Education in December, has been updated.

The updates include 2019 assessment results and new features, among other things.

“We’ve received great feedback from families and schools about our online report card, and the new enhancements make it even more informative and user-friendly,” Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra said in a statement. “What’s even more exciting is that our efforts to help schools address problem areas and celebrate successes are already bearing fruit, as shown in our 2019 results.”

The focus of the new accountability plan, approved by the U.S. Department of Education in 2018, is to support schools and students to achieve by celebrating success, measuring growth and partnering with local school leadership teams to identify specific supports and plans for improvement, according to a news release by the department.

Nearly 500 schools met their interim goals in one or more measures, and 178 schools were named top performers, placing in the 90th percentile in performance areas including English Language Arts and math achievement, performance growth and graduation rate.

You can view the report card here.