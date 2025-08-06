Wait until they find out she’s from Idaho, then it’s going to hit the fan. I’m paraphrasing a member of my listening audience who has been tracking the liberal banshees and their reaction to Sydney Sweeney. Yes, she was born in a Spokane hospital, but grew up in the Idaho panhandle. She’s a fifth-generation Idahoan. Will it make it even more of a meltdown for the angry left that the actress is from North Idaho and was raised in a Christian home?

This has been a Good Career Move for the Actress

I would say in a matter of one week that Sweeney has become the most well-known Idahoan around the world. I also think that, beyond the anger expressed by frustrated people who are losers at life that her career has been given a tremendous boost. A lot of people in Hollywood are liberal, but I’ve got to believe they see two things. First, her name recognition is in the stratosphere. Second, even the worst of the lefties in the entertainment business must be rolling their eyes at the kooks whining about Nazis.

When I heard the latest rant about her dog, it struck me that the massive population of normal people in this country believes it’s time the women in granny glasses, shoes without heels, and no make-up pack it in.

A Nazi dog? Seriously? Sweeney’s dog is a rescue, and a Belgian Malinois, which resembles a German Shepherd, but isn’t.

Talk About a Skewering of Logic When You Scream Nazi

You understand the ridiculous lack of logic in the accusation from the screamers. Hitler owned a German Shepherd. He was a Nazi. Sweeney appears to own the same dog; therefore, she must be a Nazi.

Do you see how absurd this sounds?

By the way, the dog looks friendly.