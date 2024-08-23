Twin Falls Animal Shelter Giving Dogs and Cats Away

Most of us love animals. Generally dogs and cats, if not iguanas, and monitor lizards. People for Pets in Twin Falls warns the shelter is packed, and the staff needs to make space. A pajama party is scheduled for Friday, August 30th. Don’t worry, you can wear other clothes (but clothes are required for humans). It’s not a slumber party, but the staff is staying late. Doors will be open to the public until 9:00 p.m.

From 5:00 p/m. onward that evening adoptions will be free. The shelter is often near capacity in spring, which is the peak birthing season for kittens. Then there’s another spike when dogs come in around Independence Day. Many are spooked by fireworks.

I have a rescue from the shelter. A cat named Huck. He was full-grown when I got him years ago. Huck had a yearly check-up this week and is doing fine for a senior cat. He was found wandering along a road outside Kimberly. He enjoys seeing me when I get home from work. Possibly because he knows he’ll be getting fed! After a rough day at the office, it’s relaxing for me when he curls up on my lap and falls asleep. Pets are therapeutic.

Be sure to have a carrier available. You might not be able to bring the animal home that night, but you can return on Saturday and complete the work. I think you’ll find the rewards are wonderful.

If you’re successful with an adoption, please send me pictures of your dog or cat. At bill.colley@townsquaremedia.com

