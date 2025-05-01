I saw this fellow while shopping yesterday. I was in the store for 20 minutes, and his owner was just ahead of me at the checkout.

I’m not sure how long she had been in the store before I got there.

What Don't Idahoan's Understand About the Dangers of Leaving Pets in a Hot Car?

A few years ago, at another store in town, I told a guy collecting carts about a dog in a hot car. He glanced at what I was pointing at. “Windows are cracked,” he replied. Here’s an exercise. Sit in your car on a sunny day with the windows cracked and see how quickly you become uncomfortable.

You won’t need a hot day. On a sunny day, the convection from your windows can still work in cooler weather.

Your dog doesn’t sweat. His only option is panting, and it’s not efficient in an oven!

If you claim you can’t leave the dog at home, then there’s a behavioral issue. Then your dog needs some training.

How About You Sit in a Hot Car?

Here’s a video you can watch and get an idea of what you’re subjecting your animal to. Not that it matters to morons, I suppose.

I see baking a dog as torture. Mistreating animals is what sent Michael Vick to prison. As I recall, part of his release was conditioned on his not owning a dog. Maybe you shouldn’t own one if you choose to be ignorant and cruel.

I once told a guy outside a store that I had timed his visit in the store. He denied he had been gone that long. Then he sped away, but not before stopping and swearing at me. Dude, I’m not the one killing something I claim to love!

