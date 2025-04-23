How You Can Provide a Home to an Idaho Stray Cat or Dog

I have a very old cat at home who passed through the Twin Falls Animal Shelter. His age is unknown. Huck, as the staff named him, was found alongside a road in Kimberly. I don’t know if he was abandoned or if someone lost him. I adopted him because when I went into the cat room, he got up and pressed against the bars to visit with me.



He’s no longer energetic and likes to curl up and sleep on my chest. Despite his advanced age, he’s always happy to see me when I get home.

Credit Bill Colley. Credit Bill Colley. loading...

Here at the office, we have a barn cat that’s 10 years old. She’s the last survivor from a litter of four. Every morning when I arrive at work, she comes out to greet me. I’m amazed that a once feral cat has survived for so long. She doesn’t like being inside. She’ll cross a couple of feet through an open door, but don’t close it behind her.

Credit Bill Colley. Credit Bill Colley. loading...

The shelter is bursting, as usual. I saw a dog on a tray over the weekend, and I believe I crossed paths with the same animal on Saturday. It barked at me briefly, then trotted off with a second dog. An update said the owner reclaimed the dog.

It’s kitten and puppy season at the shelter. Can you help find a home for these waifs?

As I’ve said, there’s a thrill coming home to a pet that shows you unconditional love. Huck likes a few treats, and like a perpetual three year old, eats his dessert before his dinner. I only regret I can’t provide for more.

Credit Twin Falls Animal Shelter. Credit Twin Falls Animal Shelter. loading...

Get our free mobile app