There is an exception. You can bring a service dog as part of the Americans with Disabilities Act. I suppose a local dog from beautiful downtown Filer sometimes strays onto the fairgrounds.

Why the prohibition? If your dog were to bite someone, the fair wouldn’t be the only entity responsible. Also, there are barns filled with birds, cattle, sheep, and goats. Some dogs don’t play well with other animals.

Take the rodeo, for example, the noise and the activity below could unsettle your four-legged buddy.

There are a lot of questions about the fair, but the one about dogs looks like it comes up the most.

Some Other Animals Not Allowed on the Grounds

One year, as the fair was wrapping up, a woman showed up with an alligator in the box of her truck. She wanted a man who handles reptiles to take it off her hands. No alligators, crocodiles, or Komodo dragons are allowed at the fair, and as I understand, not at home, or as a service animal. If I sound facetious, the woman’s actions prove there are people among us who slipped a gear.

Yes, Your Rights Don't Take a Backseat at the Fair

One last point. The question of firearms comes up from time to time. Yes, you can carry at the fair. Advising anyone to be anything but ostentatious gets you accused of being a gun grabber, but responsible gun owners have told me they keep it low-key. They don’t play Russian roulette on the midway.

If you have any other questions, I suppose you could telephone the fair or look online.