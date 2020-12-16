Coach Pete Coulson Recalls Christmas in an Orphanage

Coach Pete Coulson has become a dear friend. When we were first introduced roughly a year ago, I was impressed by his faith, his grit and his optimistic outlook. You see, Pete spent the first several years of his life in an orphanage in Austria. His father was an unknown American soldier and his biological mother gave up her twin sons. She was apparently overwhelmed and because Pete's biological dad was a black man, it was difficult for her in turbulent times to care for the boys. Just a few years before Coach's birth, Austria had been under Nazi control. It was called Anschluss and united the two German speaking populations.

His memories of Austria are warm. Mountains and skiing and he and his large adoptive family also enjoyed sledding.

His adoptive parents eventually brought him to America and he labored on a large family dairy farm near Caldwell, Idaho.

He now travels the northwest and is a sought after public speaker. He has a talent for defusing tensions. Much from his time in a large family, while coaching and while working as a sports referee.

We were introduced by Twin Falls County Commissioner Brent Rienke. Brent previously was in charge of Idaho's prison system. The goal still is to reform people serving time. Coach Coulson has worked with troubled young people. His aim is to keep them out of the penal system.

During an on-air conversation we took a commercial break and I was asking him about Christmas in Austria. When we resumed the on-air conversation I asked him to publicly share his experiences. You can listen by clicking here.

He remains well known in Twin Falls for his years of coaching.