New Manure to Natural Gas Facility to Built at Wendell Dairy

WENDELL, Idaho (KLIX)-A new plant to convert animal waste to natural gas is set to be built in Wendell beginning in November.

The Idaho Dairymen's Association announced Shell Oil Products US plans to construct dairy manure to renewable natural gas (RNG) plant on the Bettencourt Dairy. The plant, Shell Downstream Bovarius, is expected to produce about 400,000 MMBtu of RNG, or biomethane, a year. The gas produced at the facility can be used interchangeably with conventional natural gas, which can be burned in vehicles that use natural gas. Shell already successfully operates a similar anaerobic digestion facility in Junction City Oregon that uses locally sourced manure to make RNG. "Shell's Bovarius project in Wendell is part of our growing portfolio of RNG production and distribution assets supporting low-carbon intensity renewable compressed natural gas as fuel for heavy-duty, on-road transport," said Karel Kapoun, general manager, renewable natural gas at Shell Oil Products US, a subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell plc in a prepared statement. "It's a pleasure to do business in Idaho, where the dairy industry has demonstrated an eagerness to play a role in supporting decarbonization of on-road transport."

The Idaho Dairymen's Association said the facility will be one of several investments in the state's dairy industry to work towards advancements in processing, sustainability and environmental stewardship.

