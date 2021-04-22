Idahug Stickers: What is the Point and Why Does it Matter to Idaho

As you drive around town you'll notice that certain cars have bumper stickers. Some cars are covered in stickers and others might just have one or a few. Most stickers are fun or prove an achievement the driver may have and others have stickers that make a statement. What I have noticed is that the majority of the stickers are easy to understand, but yesterday I saw one that I didn't understand and had to do some research. The sticker had #IDAHUG written on it and it was on a car with Utah plates. I wasn't sure if that was a sign of support for Idaho from our Utah friends. It wasn't. It is actually the opposite.

The #IDAHUG movement was started in Boise by a realty group as a way to make new residents feel welcome in Idaho. It's no secret we put a lot of blame on transplants, especially Californians, when things get weird or neighborhoods crowded in our state. Not everyone is on board with the #IDAHUG idea, one of our stations in Boise thinks it's ridiculous to try this type of forced common-sense good behavior.

The idea behind the stickers is that they are actually a magnet that you pass along to other new residents.

Honestly, I'm cool with the idea of reminding people to be kind. My only problem is that the internet has ruined me and all I see on the stickers is a creepy Joe Biden giving Idaho a hug.

