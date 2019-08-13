If You Missed Perseid Meteor Showers There Are Pictures

I’ve never witnessed the Perseid Meteor Shower. A friend is the curator of a science museum in Kentucky and he tells me I’m missing something spectacular. The website Space.com has collected photographs from around the world and some are breathtaking. You can click here to see the views.



I’ve had no experience with what we call shooting stars and don’t recall seeing any UFOs. You would remember a glimpse of a flying saucer, right?

I missed the big eclipse last year. Was it last year or the summer before? Although, a co-worker traveled a few hours and got the full effect. I was on my deck and all I noticed was it got a little shady!

When I was a boy my dad told me we were looking at the Northern Lights flash across the mountain behind the house. Later, I had suspicions it may have been distant lighting. The friend from the science museum in Kentucky and I were at a baseball game one warm summer night. I saw flashes in the sky beyond center field and excitedly told him we were witnessing Aurora Borealis. “That’s lighting out over the lake,” he calmly replied. One of the Great Lakes was off in the distance.

The lesson? I guess it’s good to bed early and miss a lot. Then the following day, look at the pictures online. Now, when I don’t show up tomorrow morning for work you can surmise I was abducted during the drive because I had doubts, however. I’ll try and snap some pictures with my phone.