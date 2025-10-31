There’s a simple explanation why America’s northwest has more UFO sightings than other parts of the country, and perhaps more than anywhere else in the world. There’s more open sky, and more people in the backcountry looking at the open sky. That’s according to Nick Pope, the former defense minister for the United Kingdom. His own government has been studying unidentified objects for decades. Pope says our own Vice President appears to believe there’s much more to the sightings. The Englishman made a Halloween appearance on Fox and Friends First. You can watch the interview by clicking here.

Guys in Dark Suits Try to Confuse Us

Our own government won’t officially use the term UFO. It prefers UAP, for unexplained aerial phenomena. I always look at such bureaucratic efforts as a means to deflect from the conversation. The government changes the words in hopes of knocking you off your game from the start. Still, I’m not sure if I’m a believer.

I’ve never seen a UFO. Or not that I’m aware of, and I’ve driven a lot of our roads (including those in desolate reaches) at all hours of the night and day. Due to the nature of my work, I listen to a lot of Coast to Coast, which covers these events almost every night. It would be more credible if the people who call or join the program as guests didn’t often sound like they belong in a padded cell. But it’s entertaining, and I believe harmless.

Good People Claim to See Objects Above

What I can’t explain are credible people I know who’ve had some wildly unique experiences, including a close friend who was an academic, and among the most honest guys I’ve ever known. So, I’ll keep an open mind, even if I don’t have any personal evidence.