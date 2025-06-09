Bigfoot Comes Out of the Dark

If Bigfoot had a video channel, it would look like this. I stumbled across Bigfoot Vlog a couple of days ago. I was scrolling through YouTube options when I saw a short about Bigfoot. He was with Yeti, and they were barbecuing outside a forest cabin. I was hooked. I then watched several other episodes.

He gives advice on cooking fish, stuffing a turkey, and even some exercise advice, which you can watch here



His Life is an Adventure

He has encounters with aliens, tourists and makes good use of a selfie stick.

It’s all generated by AI (artificial intelligence), and the voice varies in some videos. In some, he sounds Canadian, and in one I watched, he has a distinct Australian drawl.

He has a pet raccoon, likes the taste of venison, and narrates his adventures by the use of smartphones, some of which he took away from tourists. The character complains about the poor picture quality when people try to photograph him.

I had important things I could’ve been doing on Sunday afternoon, but instead found myself in stitches watching his antics.

A Hi-Tech Look at a Legend

I would say I’m impressed with the AI quality. In some of the videos, you could be fooled into believing the forest, mountains, and streams were real.

While I’m not a believer in the Sasquatch legend, I am willing to entertain the possibility of aliens and UFOs, which feature prominently in some of the Bigfoot videos.

Watch a few, if you have some time, and you’ll find them addictive.





