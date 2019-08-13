The state of Idaho is up 550% from last year for people infected with Hepatitis A and that number keeps on going up.

The newest case found that a food handler at the Frontier Club in Meridian, located at 116 East Broadway Avenue is the latest case in a long string of those infected. KTVB reports that this person was working from 9 p.m. to close (approximately 2 a.m.) on both Friday, Aug. 2 and Saturday, Aug. 3. Anyone who went to the Frontier Club during those times is urged to get vaccinated for immunization if you aren't already. Generally, if you're vaccinated within two weeks of being exposed, you're o.k.

For those exposed and not vaccinated, symptoms of Hepatitis A are...

abdominal pain

dark urine

fatigue

fever

yellowing of the skin and eyes

light-colored stools

loss of appetite

nausea and vomiting

Hepatitis A is spread from person to person through fecal-oral contamination or through contaminated food or water. With this becoming an epidemic here in the Treasure Valley it wouldn't hurt for ALL of us to check and see when was the last time we were immunized and if it's been a while or you don't know, go get it done.