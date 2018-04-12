We have had some wicked wind today in Twin Falls and your trampoline may not be the only thing missing from your yard. Often fences are blown down or gates are knocked open and our dogs get out and adventure through the neighborhoods. Then, can't find their way back home or are picked up and taken in out of the weather for safety by neighbors.

If your pet doesn't have their collar for contact information (you should do that) and they are missing, make sure to check in at the Twin Falls Animal Shelter as soon as possible.

If you aren't missing a family pet but you are interested in adopting one from the shelter, check out their Facebook page for updates on the most recent animals there.

Don't miss out on finding your new best friend, like Denim , an adult female Heeler who gets along well with cats, dogs, and people.