Illness Closes Gooding Schools

GOODING, Idaho (KLIX)-Illness is to blame for the closure of the Gooding School District after officials say they've had numerous instances of sick students and staff.

The district announced on social media they will close school for today and Thursday in conjunction with days already scheduled to be closed for Friday and the President's Day holiday, classes won't resume until Tuesday Feb 19.

In a statement the district hopes to give students and staff enough time to clear out any illness during the days off. Also, North Valley Academy in Gooding says it will close school during the same time period because of the high number of students who are sick, classes will also be back in session on the 19th.

In recent weeks schools in Camas County had to close because of illness and in eastern Idaho numerous school districts decided to halt classes because too many students and staff had gotten ill with flu like symptoms.