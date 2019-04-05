And politicians wonder why garden slugs have better reputations. When I first saw the story about the state considering buying back a building it sold just two years ago it tripped my radar.

The plan is to buy it for $500,000 more than it was sold. Oh, and to take it off the hands of one of the state’s most influential families.

Now, I’m not consulted on these matters but how many of you thought, “How convenient!”

Would I get the same offer? Now, it’s true, I’ve made no monetary contributions to political campaigns. My efforts to lobby for legislation have all failed. My Representatives only return my calls because it offers them media access. If tomorrow I left to sell paint they wouldn’t give me the time of day. Much less give me a 33% mark-up on any property.

The thing is, the deal may be legitimate but most working people never quite get such an offer.