I’m Shocked as School Choice Has Idaho News Media in Meltdown

Governor Little Makes it Official

If I told you most newsrooms were liberal, would you need evidence? Even most liberals know reporters are usually fellow travelers and have been for a very long time. When I was working on the streets covering a beat or as a general assignment reporter, most of the liberals I met just assumed I was a member of the club.

I mention this because the coverage of school choice in Idaho has the news grunts using a word tested by the Democrat Party without any reservations.

Governor Brad Little has signed choice into law, and right on cue, mainstream media is calling it a voucher program. It isn’t. Parents who apply get a tax credit. Look up the difference.

Media is a Tool of the Democrats

But you won’t find the media making the effort. It takes a level of ambition most have never had, and they prefer the group speak they’ve heard from their liberal political heroes.

Remember how news coverage works: Liberal = good. Conservative = bad.

The word vouchers test poorly, so it’s why the lefties like using it. Choice, a synonym for liberty, tests well, so you won’t see it in stories.

The Bias Ozzes from the Walls

When newsrooms switched from reporting facts to an effort at social engineering, dissenters were drummed out of the building. You either repeat the propaganda, or you’re unemployed.

I think you’ll find that once the program is up and running parents will love having the option. Meanwhile, most of the malformed journalists will be out of a job anyway. Just the nature of what happens when credibility is squandered.

