Killing hibernating bears is cowardly. It doesn’t make you a big-game hunter. Scum of the earth is a better description. A father and son duo from the shallow end of Alaska’s gene pool have been convicted of killing a hibernating bear and her two cubs. The rubes didn’t know they were being filmed.

Dad and chip off the old block can be heard talking about how tough they are and exchanging high-fives.

(Caution: Graphic pictures and language.)

The depraved duo shot the cubs as the little ones wailed over their dead mother. Then the men harvested meat. They came back a couple of days later to snatch shell casings in an attempt to cover their actions

You can read more at this link from the Humane Society. There’s also a video. You better have a strong constitution before watching.

The penalty is mild. The Alaska Attorney General explains at this link dad got a short stay in the lockup. His warped son spent no time behind bars.