Inflation May be 25 Percent in Idaho

Get our free mobile app

I saw one item while shopping and it hammered home the cost of inflation. I used to buy large, single-wrapped burritos from the grocery store cooler. These are the long burritos and they can be heated in a minute in a microwave oven. A year ago, I was paying 98 cents for each package. I noticed this week the price is now $1.27!

Have you bought eggs lately? Silly question. Everybody buys eggs, right? Vox is a left-leaning publication and I was a bit surprised to see a reporter take a direct approach to the cost of shopping. You can read more by clicking here.

If this continues, the American people are going to need treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder.

One woman told Vox she was so stunned by the cost of bacon that she approached a manager because she thought the price was wrong. He explained it was accurate.

A couple of weeks ago, I was at a discount grocery store and saw cans of coffee on sale for $5.99. At some stores, the cost for similar cans exceeds 10 bucks. I left the store with a trunk filled with Maxwell House. A friend works at the same store and he told me over the weekend that he’s selling cases of goods to individual customers whenever there’s a sale. I find if I go to some stores early in the day that I can find old chicken, beef, and meatloaf on sale. I stacked up packages and now my freezer is bursting at the seams. My pantry is full.

Stores with day-old bread often have a gaggle gathered and waiting for a turn.

I’m reminded one of my grandmothers would have me salvage even the most bruised apples from her trees. I would rake the ones that had fallen on the ground. She would painstakingly cut away rot and worms and even if there was nothing more than a sliver left, it would be caned as sauce or slices and go on a shelf and ready for eating in winter and spring. Poverty and the Great Depression were her training ground. She made ends meet on a tiny pension and Social Security. I wish I could travel back in time and ask her for some pointers and advice.