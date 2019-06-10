Inspection Planned for Perrine Bridge Starting Monday

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – Motorists who use the Perrine Bridge will encounter lane restrictions for about four days once a maintenance project begins next week.

The Idaho Transportation Department will conduct routine maintenance on the bridge starting Monday, June 17, causing traffic to be reduced to one lane in both directions while crews are onsite.

Credit: Idaho Transportation Department

ITD said in a statement on Monday that work will occur during non-peak hours, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday, to help lessen traffic congestion through the area. During that time, crews will walk the bridge’s arch and deploy ITD’s under-bridge inspection truck along the bridge deck.

“Drivers are urged to exercise caution near the work zone and watch for crew members and equipment,” the department said. “ITD appreciates the patience and cooperation of those driving through the area.”