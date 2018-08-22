Interactive Map Shows All The Current Wildfires Around Idaho

The smoke in the air does make for some impressive sunsets...but that is about the only good thing to come from the wildfires.

Interactive Wildfire Map

Here in Idaho we have more than a dozen current wildfires and are surrounded by dozens more in neighboring states. In the interactive map you can see that we are literally surrounded by flames. Also with the map menu you can organize a chart by fire size, monetary damage, percentage contained, and name. I really think this map is interesting because we all know there are fires and we hear about them, but to actually see how many there are is staggering!

Remember - if you need an excuse to stay inside and chill, doctors are even recommending that you skip some housework to better the air quality in your home.