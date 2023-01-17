Interested in Becoming a Firefighter? College of Southern Idaho Has New Scholarship
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-There is now a new scholarship opportunity for anyone interested in becoming a firefighter through the College of Southern Idaho (CSI). A $25,000 donation was recently made to the CSI Foundation from the Janice Seagraves Family Foundation for students enrolled in the fire science program. “We are so excited to receive this generous donation from the Janice Seagraves Family Foundation,” said Brad Buehler, CSI Fire Science Lead Instructor in a prepared statement. “Our program plays a critical role in training the next generation of first responders for our region. The scholarship support will help us recruit and retain the best and brightest for the program.” The CSI Fire Science program allows students to get the needed knowledge to become a firefighter or for current firefighters to gain additional education. The college offers both an associates of applied science and intermediate technical certificate in fire science. The scholarships are available through the CSI general scholarship application on the myCSI portal. Anyone interested in the program can contact Buehler at 208-732-6735, or bbuehler@csi.edu.