(KLIX) – Several Magic and Wood River valley students are among more than 30 students who recently received scholarships from Idaho’s governor.

Gov. Brad Little and First Lady Teresa Little honored the recipients on June 5 at the capitol.

This is the 44th year of the Governor’s Cup Scholarship program, which awards students who are commitment to public service, academic achievement, leadership and community involvement.

Thirty-seven students, chosen from among more than 1,000 applicants, were awarded this year. Each scholarship if for $3,000 per year, which is renewable for up to four years or two to three years for career-technical programs, contingent upon the length of the program, according to a news release from the governor’s office.

The scholarships are made available through an annual fundraiser, with the next one planned for Sept. 5-7 in Sun Valley.

“We are so proud of the recipients of the 2019 Governor’s Cup scholarships,” Little said. “They are part of the next generation of Idaho leaders, and their commitment to their neighbors, communities, and the state will be a part of them throughout their lives.”

Magic and Wood River scholarship recipients are:

Academic Scholarships – Four-year Programs

Kaitlin Mirkin, Jerome High School, Attending the University of Idaho

Emma Seamons, Oakley Jr-Sr High School, Attending the College of Southern Idaho

Cecil D. Andrus Excellence in Education Scholarship

Tessa Willsey, Xavier Charter School, Attending College of Southern Idaho/Idaho State University

Career Technical – Two- or three-year Programs

Carissa Christensen, Wood River High School, Attending the College of Southern Idaho

Lizet Ramos, Jerome High School, Attending the College of Southern Idaho