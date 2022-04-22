TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A Twin Falls High School student has been awarded the top prize from the Twin Falls County Prosecuting Attorney's Drug-free Scholarship. On April 20, Twin Falls County Prosecuting Attorney Grant Loebs awarded Tara Call, a senior at Twin Falls High, the full-tuition scholarship to the College of Southern Idaho for the 2022-23 academic year. Call was one of three other finalists who presented an oral presentation on "What can be done to reduce the use and sale of illegal drugs in Twin Falls Count?" The presentations were judged by Magistrate Judge Calvin Campbell, Times-News Editor Alison Smith, and College of Southern Idaho Trustee Laird Stone. Finalists Braeden Loveland from Murtaugh High School, Karley Harrison from Filer High School, and Isabella Rosales from Magic Valley High School were given a full semester full-tuition scholarship.

Get our free mobile app